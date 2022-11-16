Create New Account
LifeSite's Gen Z leader energizes young pro-life base!
LifeSiteNews
Published 12 days ago
Gen Z pro-life champion Christina Rossini inspires young high school and college students to defend pro-life and pro-family values on campus, online, and across the nation. Thanks to Christina's flourishing online presence, LifeSite is reaching countless young people — combating abortion's "culture of death" — and converting hearts and minds for life, faith, family, and freedom. Join John-Henry Westen as he speaks to LifeSiteNews's latest online sensation, Christina Rossini!

social media gen z lifesitenews catholic media

