How to Defeat WORLD WIDE 15-MINUTE CITIES - The Kevin J. Johnston Show
101 views • 9 months ago

How to Defeat WORLD WIDE 15-MINUTE CITIES - The Kevin J. Johnston Show


Thursday, July 18, 2024 - 9PM Eastern Time


LIVE ON:


www.FreedomReport.ca

And

www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston


We talk about 15 minutes cities that are springing up all over the world. Mike Holt from Australia joins Kevin J Johnston who had to flee communist Canada to Panama to avoid death at the hands of radical Islam, will discuss how to protect yourselves from the upcoming communist tyranny designed to take everything away from you.


15 minute cities are the most dangerous concept we have ever cooked up as human beings and now you're going to get a taste of what the 1970 science fiction writers were warning us about. You will not be able to do anything without the whole world knowing about it. this is not a good time in history but we can fight back!


www.GAB.com/KevinJJohnston

