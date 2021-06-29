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Kevin Annett - Planned Extermination Of Indigenous Children
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4 views • June 29, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Kevin Annett is joining us. Kevin also known as "Eagle Strong Voice" is a renowned Canadian whistleblower and a former minister of the United Church of Canada. Kevin produced an award winning documentary film on Canadian genocide called "Unrepentant" in 2007. He is the author of 12 books. His persecution by the Canadian establishment over his persistent selfless advocacy of indigenous victims of church and state genocide is an object lesson in true nature of corruption of Canada and its churches. It's important to point out Kevin's work into this matter started in the 1990's. In 2011, Kevin along with 10 traditional elders from the "River Mohawk Nation" began inquiry into an anglican run mohawk institute and into the children that went missing at the near mush hole in Branford Ontario. These gravesites that we are now hearing about in the media have been known about for over a decade. These are just a couple of gravesites that Kevin writes about in his book "Murder By Decree". Get more information about Kevin and all of his work at http://murderbydecree.com
Please welcome Kevin Annett to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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#KevinAnnett #ResidentialSchools #FirstNations #MurderByDecree #Genocide #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #YouAreCapable #MedicalFreedom #LifestyleMatters
Please welcome Kevin Annett to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
🤝 - Today's Show Is Brought To You By www.NaturallyInspiredCoffee.com
(Organic, Fair Trade Coffee, Tea, Gift Baskets And More)
- 🤝
❤️ - You Are Invited To Join Tammy's Live Naturally Inspired Community - ❤️
Go to https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🦻- Listen To Tammy's Exclusive Daily Show About Health, Mindset and Freedom
🤝 - Connect With Tammy Directly
🤲 - Get Access To All of Tammy's Content On One Platform
✍️ - Daily Blog/Articles
🎙 - Weekly Podcast/Videocast (Interviews With Doctors, Researchers and Thought Leaders)
🎬 - Daily Audio/Video Podcast Clips
🍎 - Organic Lifestyle Pictures/Videos/Audiograms
🤸♀️- Health & Fitness Tips, Recipes And More
🙊 - Help Tammy Defeat Censorship!
❤️ - Become A Member At - ❤️
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🙏 - Support Tammy’s Mission Here - 🙏
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms - 🤛
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com -🎙
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com - 🔥
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com - ✍️
❤️ - https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired - ❤️
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#KevinAnnett #ResidentialSchools #FirstNations #MurderByDecree #Genocide #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #YouAreCapable #MedicalFreedom #LifestyleMatters
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