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NBC Admits RESPIRATORS Increased COVID-19 Death Rate
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75 views • July 08, 2020
On July 7, 2020, NBC NIGHTLY NEWS (Noah Oppenheim, president) reported that the lowering death rate of COVID-19 was due to "better treatments." And that the use of RESPIRATORS ("intubation") “was hurting people’s lungs." So, HOW MANY of the alleged 134,347 COVID-19 deaths in the USA are due to RESPIRATORS and NOT COVID-19?
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