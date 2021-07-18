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Inoculated with the experimental covid injection and have severe adverse reaction
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101 views • July 18, 2021
en - A person with already existing autoimmune disease decided to get inoculated with the experimental covid injection and have severe adverse reaction for the past 4 months
fr - Une personne atteinte d'une maladie auto-immune déjà existante a décidé de se faire vacciner avec l'injection expérimentale de covid et a eu une réaction indésirable grave au cours des 4 derniers mois
es - Una persona con una enfermedad autoinmune ya existente decidió vacunarse con la inyección experimental de covid y tuvo una reacción adversa grave durante los últimos 4 meses
fr - Une personne atteinte d'une maladie auto-immune déjà existante a décidé de se faire vacciner avec l'injection expérimentale de covid et a eu une réaction indésirable grave au cours des 4 derniers mois
es - Una persona con una enfermedad autoinmune ya existente decidió vacunarse con la inyección experimental de covid y tuvo una reacción adversa grave durante los últimos 4 meses
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