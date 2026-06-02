Iranian hackers hijack top US Space Force official’s Instagram acct - several hours, broadcast of pro-Iranian content, including clips of Vietnam War-era psychological warfare broadcasts

💻 Iranian hackers hijack top US space force official’s Instagram account



Iran-linked hackers are showing no signs of easing their cyber offensive against the US and Israel.



Their latest victim on the digital battlefield appears to be Chief Master Sergeant John F. Bentivegna, the highest-ranking enlisted member of the US Space Force, according to CNN.



🔊 For several hours, the account allegedly broadcast pro-Iranian content, including clips associated with the Vietnam War-era psychological warfare broadcasts of Hanoi Hannah (Trịnh Thị Ngọ), whose messages were aimed at undermining American troop morale.



The posts also featured imagery of Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani —assassinated by Israel in March 2026.



👉 The apparent breach prompted a warning from Bentivegna himself, who posted an online alert to colleagues and followers not to click on any links or interact with videos published through the compromised account.



The US Space Force has played a growing role in the US war against Iran. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine previously credited the service with employing "non-kinetic effects" to disrupt Iranian defenses during US strikes earlier this year.









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