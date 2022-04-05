NWCR's Removing the LIberal Blindfold - 04/05/2022

The "leftists" in our nation are totally out of control and many on the right are too. When they hear from their constituents, they get told what we want them to do, but then, they give us the middle finger and do what they want. That is not what they are in government for. We are their bosses and they have forgotten that. From Susan Collins to Mitt Romney, things have got to change, and it is the duty of the People to put them in their place. ONCE AND FOR ALL!