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Supermarket Calls Police On Disabled Man For Not Wearing Mask
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51 views • February 17, 2021
by Paul Joseph Watson
February 17th 2021, 9:29 am
British supermarket Morrisons called the police on a disabled man who was medically exempt from wearing a face mask after attempting to make him wear a yellow sticker.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/supermarket-calls-police-on-disabled-man-for-not-wearing-mask-tries-to-make-him-wear-yellow-sticker/
February 17th 2021, 9:29 am
British supermarket Morrisons called the police on a disabled man who was medically exempt from wearing a face mask after attempting to make him wear a yellow sticker.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/supermarket-calls-police-on-disabled-man-for-not-wearing-mask-tries-to-make-him-wear-yellow-sticker/
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