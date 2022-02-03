Freedom Convoy Coutts Alberta USA Border Blockade 10:30 PM February 2, 2022 Update #irnieracingnews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Truck Blockade To Remove Mandates. Freedom Convoy Coutts Alberta. Feb 2, 2022 - Rally 4 Resources - Live from Coutts, AB border 10:30pm
CALL TO ACTION GET TO COUTTS.
Drive there tonight, get there tomorrow or start a slow roll of your own somewhere tomorrow!
#irnieracingnews #freedomconvoy #freedomblockade #Coutts