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Andrew Cuomo, Disgraced Sexual Deviant Faces Impeachment, Possible Criminal Charges - Stew Peters
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41 views • August 05, 2021
Stew Peters was joined by Tom Pappert, Chief Editor at NationalFile.com, to discuss the REAL reason Andrew Cuomo is in the news for a sex scandal, and how it's being used to distract attention away from the blood on the governor's hands as he sent thousands of helpless people to die in modern day progressive death camps.
https://rumble.com/vkq1al-andrew-cuomo-disgraced-sexual-deviant-faces-impeachment-possible-criminal-c.html
www.StewPeters.tv
https://rumble.com/vkq1al-andrew-cuomo-disgraced-sexual-deviant-faces-impeachment-possible-criminal-c.html
www.StewPeters.tv
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