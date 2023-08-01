Mark Levin | Life, Liberty & Levin





Jack Smith Has Recruited an Incestuous Group of Lawyers to Go After Trump





A special counsel is supposed to be independent and objective. But Merrick Garland’s choice of Jack Smith is anything but. Watch as Mark unravels Jack Smith’s web of corruption, spun to unite a small army of pit bull lawyers and prosecutors- who have all worked together before predominantly under Obama and Biden—to ensnare Donald Trump and put him in jail for life.



