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Breaking News: China Blockades Vietnam Pre-Invasion for the food?
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30 views • January 18, 2022
Got word that Chinese Military has been encroaching on Vietnam Waters and fishing areas, and is blocking food being brought to market so farmers are allowed to sell only small amounts so that China, and possibly Black Rock, State Street Global Financial, Vanguard, and Fidelity etc can start taking over all the farms in all countries that have them. It has more than begun folks. How is UN Agenda 21 Event 201 for population reduction and giving us our expiration dates on our Corporate Mandated QR Code working out for you?
More information:
https://www.brighteon.com/63609b87-b9d4-4012-9460-44920b824feb
More information:
https://www.brighteon.com/63609b87-b9d4-4012-9460-44920b824feb
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