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Ep.138 | Covid-19 - As forecast by The Simpsons in Series 22, Episode 6
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159 views • July 17, 2020
#Adrian #Covid-19 #The Simpsons
Looks like The Simpsons did a good job on predicting this.
"My Simpsons mad kid cleverly pointed out the startling similarity of the current ‘crisis’ with season 22 episode 6.... HOUSE CAT FLU IS COMING!😱 Simpsons imitating/predicting life yet again?… All the Major points dutifully covered:
[Starts off with a helicopter crash with Fox news advertising they’re not racists]
“The next phoney baloney crisis to put Americans back where they belong in dark rooms glued to their televisions too scared to skip the commercials”
“I think we should go with a good old fashioned public health scare”
““A new disease! No ones immune!”
“Like the summer of the shark, but instead of the shark it’s an epidemic, but instead of summer it’s all the time!”
“We do have standards, this can’t be a made up disease, the only moral thing to do is release a deadly virus into the general public”
“We do have something we’ve been holding onto but it hasn’t been tested…get over here NBC”
[They then proceed to INJECT someone with the ‘deadly’ disease]
“So we’ve got our deadly disease, now we’ve just got to blame it on something that’s in every household, something that people are a little bit afraid of already”
“HOUSE CAT IS FLU IS COMING PEOPLE! The Centre for Disease Disinformation predicts with some degree of probability that the House Cat Flu might spread in the following hypothetical outbreak pattern. So petter beware, that warm body on your lap might be ready to destroy your tender vittles”
News reader now in PPE “Springfielders are advised to stay tuned for more information if they experience any of the following symptoms: mild thirst, occasional hunger, tiredness at night”
Homer: “We have to burn everything the cat touched, before the virus makes us paranoid!”
Marge: “Homer stop burning, they have a VACCINE!”
Homer: “All right! We’ll get the vaccine”
[Grandpa nearly gets burned in the pile]
Sign announces ‘FREE HOUSE CAT FLU VACCINE’
“Don’t worry people we have enough vaccines for one child per family”
To the last bit “need acceptable currency”
"
https://youtu.be/V5ATxwXSvKo
The article I was reading from:
https://eng.belta.by/president/view/belarus-president-unwilling-to-accept-additional-terms-to-get-foreign-loans-131164-2020/
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/blog/
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Looks like The Simpsons did a good job on predicting this.
"My Simpsons mad kid cleverly pointed out the startling similarity of the current ‘crisis’ with season 22 episode 6.... HOUSE CAT FLU IS COMING!😱 Simpsons imitating/predicting life yet again?… All the Major points dutifully covered:
[Starts off with a helicopter crash with Fox news advertising they’re not racists]
“The next phoney baloney crisis to put Americans back where they belong in dark rooms glued to their televisions too scared to skip the commercials”
“I think we should go with a good old fashioned public health scare”
““A new disease! No ones immune!”
“Like the summer of the shark, but instead of the shark it’s an epidemic, but instead of summer it’s all the time!”
“We do have standards, this can’t be a made up disease, the only moral thing to do is release a deadly virus into the general public”
“We do have something we’ve been holding onto but it hasn’t been tested…get over here NBC”
[They then proceed to INJECT someone with the ‘deadly’ disease]
“So we’ve got our deadly disease, now we’ve just got to blame it on something that’s in every household, something that people are a little bit afraid of already”
“HOUSE CAT IS FLU IS COMING PEOPLE! The Centre for Disease Disinformation predicts with some degree of probability that the House Cat Flu might spread in the following hypothetical outbreak pattern. So petter beware, that warm body on your lap might be ready to destroy your tender vittles”
News reader now in PPE “Springfielders are advised to stay tuned for more information if they experience any of the following symptoms: mild thirst, occasional hunger, tiredness at night”
Homer: “We have to burn everything the cat touched, before the virus makes us paranoid!”
Marge: “Homer stop burning, they have a VACCINE!”
Homer: “All right! We’ll get the vaccine”
[Grandpa nearly gets burned in the pile]
Sign announces ‘FREE HOUSE CAT FLU VACCINE’
“Don’t worry people we have enough vaccines for one child per family”
To the last bit “need acceptable currency”
"
https://youtu.be/V5ATxwXSvKo
The article I was reading from:
https://eng.belta.by/president/view/belarus-president-unwilling-to-accept-additional-terms-to-get-foreign-loans-131164-2020/
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/blog/
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
alternative medicinenatural health5gdiseasemental healthcolloidal silverantibacterialadriancoronaviruscorona viruscoronavirus outbreakcoronoviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus preventioncoronavirus newsantiviral colloidal silvercolloidal silver antiviralcolloidal silver corona viruscoronavirus australiacoronavirus indiacolloidal silver coronavirusthe simpsons
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