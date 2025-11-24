Detonation of a grenade by a mobilized person in the TCC building in Odessa.

Adding:

Pokrovsk direction.

A number of Ukrainian resources, as well as their official information sources, claim that the Armed Forces of Ukraine "counterattacked in the center of Pokrovsk and are holding it."

In reality, this is complete nonsense and, apparently, this saga will end soon. By the way, a large encirclement has also formed right in Myrnohrad. The entire group in the city, as well as in nearby settlements, is surrounded after the Russian Armed Forces closed the last exit route from there.