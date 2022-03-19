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3rd and/or 4th Party Interference with Trade, Communications, & Bond [Re]payment
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4 views • March 19, 2022
Important breaking NEWS:
Russia & sovereign peoples do not owe a private-corporate Central Bank debt! By Russia making a payment on its “Nation Debt” it is TEMPORARILY bailing out the Central Banksters.
A trade embargo is an act of war.
When Russia gets finished cleaning up the Cabal etc. corruption in the Ukraine, please help the RECORDED sovereigns here in North America!
Russia & sovereign peoples do not owe a private-corporate Central Bank debt! By Russia making a payment on its “Nation Debt” it is TEMPORARILY bailing out the Central Banksters.
A trade embargo is an act of war.
When Russia gets finished cleaning up the Cabal etc. corruption in the Ukraine, please help the RECORDED sovereigns here in North America!
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