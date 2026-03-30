03-30-2026 Pasach (Passover) A Journey Of Faith Part 2

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Pasach (Passover) A Journey Of Faith Part 2
Exodus 12:38And a mixed multitude went up with them too, also flocks and herds, very much livestock.
Numbers 11:4And the mixed multitude who were in their midst lusted greatly, so the children of Yisra’ěl also wept again and said, “Who is giving us meat to eat?
Nehemiah 13:3And it came to be, when they had heard the Torah, that they separated all the mixed multitude from Yisra’ěl.
Matthews 25:31“And when the Son of Aḏam comes in His esteem, and all the set-apart messengers with Him, then He shall sit on the throne of His esteem. 32“And all the nations shall be gathered before Him, and He shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd separates his sheep from the goats. 33“And He shall set the sheep on His right hand, but the goats on the left.
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