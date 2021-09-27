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Drs. Bryan Ardis and Sherri Tenpenny Discuss the Covid-19 Injections - Part 1
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415 views • September 27, 2021
Video Source --> https://vokalnow.com/video/4066
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (Part 1), DO, AOBNMM, AHBIM, Emergency Medicine Physician, Medical Director, Founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center, Author, Speaker
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny passionately breaks down information about the Covid-19 injections, lack of informed consent, and gives us a summary of the 20 Mechanisms of Injury.
https://www.thedrardisshow.com
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (Part 1), DO, AOBNMM, AHBIM, Emergency Medicine Physician, Medical Director, Founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center, Author, Speaker
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny passionately breaks down information about the Covid-19 injections, lack of informed consent, and gives us a summary of the 20 Mechanisms of Injury.
https://www.thedrardisshow.com
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