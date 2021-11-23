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Born to Fight: The Sword of the Spirit | Mark Johnson
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661 views • November 23, 2021
You were born to participate in a battle, the likes of, this world has never seen before. You have been given the most powerful weapon, which in the mouth of Jesus Christ, will one day mark the end of the enemy's tyrannical rule over planet earth. Designed to be in the hand of every Believer, it's time to increase training for battle, to engage in warfare under the leadership and command of the Holy Spirit. We need to act now, strengthen yourself in the Lord, for the times ahead are both fierce and glorious.
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