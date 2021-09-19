© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALARM: HUMANS WITH MODIFIED DNA HAVE NO RIGHTS AND ARE PATENTED
Follow
5
Share
Report
568 views • September 19, 2021
The Spanish doctor Chinda Brandolino warns that the covid vaccines modify the human DNA, making the vaccinated trans-human, without human rights. They are now also owned by the patent holders of the DNA modification in their body.
See more here: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
https://odysee.com/@Willyalfredo:3/VvKqc.caa:9
See more here: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
https://odysee.com/@Willyalfredo:3/VvKqc.caa:9
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.