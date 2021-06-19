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Arizona Wrap Up and Completion Date
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260 views • June 19, 2021
Arizona Wrap Up and Completion Date
The Arizona election audit has wrapped up the hand re-count and is set to complete the paper analysis by June 26. One America's Christina Bobb has more from Phoenix.
The Arizona election audit has wrapped up the hand re-count and is set to complete the paper analysis by June 26. One America's Christina Bobb has more from Phoenix.
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