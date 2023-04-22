https://gettr.com/post/p2f1rbv4032
I want to make an argument that the judicial system neglects to make, and that is, if Miles Guo was extradited to China, he would not be alive today.
但我想提出一个司法系统忽略的论点，那就是如果郭先生被引渡回中国，他就不会活到今天。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #warroom #Bannon #PeterNavarro #JayneZirkle #takedowntheccp
