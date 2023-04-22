Create New Account
I want to make an argument that the judicial system neglects to make, and that is, if Miles Guo was extradited to China, he would not be alive today.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2f1rbv4032

但我想提出一个司法系统忽略的论点，那就是如果郭先生被引渡回中国，他就不会活到今天。

