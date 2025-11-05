BlackRock CEO and interim co-chair of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Larry Fink: We're at the beginning of the tokenization of all assets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tokenization: BlackRock's Larry Fink Says 'We're At The Beginning Of The Tokenization Of All Assets,' Promotes Necessity Of Digital ID To Form A Social Credit Score https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/tokenization-blackrocks-larry-fink
Description
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: We're at the beginning of the tokenization of all assets https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LPit2bEWAo
Larry Fink is the interim co-chair of the World Economic Forum (WEF), a role he was appointed to in August 2025.
