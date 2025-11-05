BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BlackRock CEO and interim co-chair of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Larry Fink: We're at the beginning of the tokenization of all assets
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
234 followers
0
72 views • 5 days ago

Tokenization: BlackRock's Larry Fink Says 'We're At The Beginning Of The Tokenization Of All Assets,' Promotes Necessity Of Digital ID To Form A Social Credit Score https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/tokenization-blackrocks-larry-fink

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: We're at the beginning of the tokenization of all assets https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LPit2bEWAo

Larry Fink is the interim co-chair of the World Economic Forum (WEF), a role he was appointed to in August 2025.

https://www.google.com/search?q=lary+Fink+world+economic+firum&oq=lary+Fink+world+economic+firum&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOdIBCTE1NjM3ajBqNKgCArACAQ&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8

trump20242030covid
