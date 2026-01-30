Why Single-Family Homes Are the #1 Hard Money Investment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hard money loans focus on property value over credit score, making them a fast and flexible option for real estate investors. In this video, we explain why single-family homes dominate the hard money lending market, including:
Investor advantages: liquidity, rental income, easier management
Typical loan terms: 6–24 months, 8–15% interest, 65–75% LTV
Renovation ROI insights for kitchens, bathrooms, and curb appeal
Risks to watch: market shifts, property condition, tenant quality
Legal considerations and alternative financing options
Whether you’re a seasoned investor or exploring your first hard money deal, this video explains how single-family homes can maximize your returns and flexibility.