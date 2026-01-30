BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Single-Family Homes Are the #1 Hard Money Investment
apexmoneylending
apexmoneylending
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 2 days ago

Hard money loans focus on property value over credit score, making them a fast and flexible option for real estate investors. In this video, we explain why single-family homes dominate the hard money lending market, including:

  • Investor advantages: liquidity, rental income, easier management

  • Typical loan terms: 6–24 months, 8–15% interest, 65–75% LTV

  • Renovation ROI insights for kitchens, bathrooms, and curb appeal

  • Risks to watch: market shifts, property condition, tenant quality

  • Legal considerations and alternative financing options

Whether you’re a seasoned investor or exploring your first hard money deal, this video explains how single-family homes can maximize your returns and flexibility.

Keywords
real estate investingsingle family homeshard money loans
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Decentralized Dawn: Humanity&#8217;s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Decentralized Dawn: Humanity’s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Kevin Hughes
Historic Silver Surge Overwhelms Physical Infrastructure, Creating Unprecedented Logjam

Historic Silver Surge Overwhelms Physical Infrastructure, Creating Unprecedented Logjam

Mike Adams
Medicare to negotiate prices on 15 of the most expensive medications

Medicare to negotiate prices on 15 of the most expensive medications

Willow Tohi
The Corporate Transparency Act: A dangerous assault on small businesses and liberty

The Corporate Transparency Act: A dangerous assault on small businesses and liberty

Ramon Tomey
China&#8217;s Stance on Cuba: A Mirror to America&#8217;s Tyrannical Foreign Policy

China’s Stance on Cuba: A Mirror to America’s Tyrannical Foreign Policy

Garrison Vance
Amazon slashes 16,000 more corporate jobs as company prioritizes AI over employees

Amazon slashes 16,000 more corporate jobs as company prioritizes AI over employees

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy