Why Single-Family Homes Are the #1 Hard Money Investment

Hard money loans focus on property value over credit score, making them a fast and flexible option for real estate investors. In this video, we explain why single-family homes dominate the hard money lending market, including:

Investor advantages: liquidity, rental income, easier management

Typical loan terms: 6–24 months, 8–15% interest, 65–75% LTV

Renovation ROI insights for kitchens, bathrooms, and curb appeal

Risks to watch: market shifts, property condition, tenant quality

Legal considerations and alternative financing options

Whether you’re a seasoned investor or exploring your first hard money deal, this video explains how single-family homes can maximize your returns and flexibility.