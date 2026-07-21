Media Losing Its Audience To A.I.

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The Eyeballs Are Not Going Away — They Are Migrating
* Legacy media could lose half its audience as people go to artificial intelligence instead.
* Before A.I., media was simple.
* With A.I., you get the summary and punchline for free.
* It’s not just the A.I.; media shot itself in the foot, throwing away credibility and authority for nakedly partisan reporting.
* Aside from their corruption, our supposed intellectual elite are characterized by a kind of ideological DEI where the people on top are surprisingly second-rate for the authority they command.
* Now that A.I. can replace second-rate in about three sentences, that elite is running on fumes.
* Give it another 10 years and we will not have a legacy media.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (21 July 2026)