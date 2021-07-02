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Son of Perdition: How Worried Should We Be About This 'Delta' variant? [02.07.2021]
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10 views • July 02, 2021
Gloria Aquino - 4 hours ago
'Sadly, if you tell a lie long enough, sheeple will come to believe it. Such a shame.'
Lioness Roar - 1 hour ago
'These brainwave variants remind me when I was going through the Polysomnography Technology program.
Alpha, Beta, Delta, Theta, Delta is sleep. This whole thing is a joke!'
102 views Jul 2, 2021
Son of Perdition
688 subscribers
https://youtu.be/645DLMclbgk
if you support the content, please donate to keep it going. Thank you all of this community from the bottom; for your generosity but far more important your awareness. Share the truth. Much Love ??
Article Link
https://amp-cnn-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2021/06/16/politics/what-matters-delta-variant/index.html
Followed by this article shines a little light
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/05/18/opinion/covid-19-vaccine-hesitancy.html
Son of Perdition - 40 subscribers
The Phoenix Project
https://t.me/sonofperdition
For business inquiries: [email protected]
'Sadly, if you tell a lie long enough, sheeple will come to believe it. Such a shame.'
Lioness Roar - 1 hour ago
'These brainwave variants remind me when I was going through the Polysomnography Technology program.
Alpha, Beta, Delta, Theta, Delta is sleep. This whole thing is a joke!'
102 views Jul 2, 2021
Son of Perdition
688 subscribers
https://youtu.be/645DLMclbgk
if you support the content, please donate to keep it going. Thank you all of this community from the bottom; for your generosity but far more important your awareness. Share the truth. Much Love ??
Article Link
https://amp-cnn-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2021/06/16/politics/what-matters-delta-variant/index.html
Followed by this article shines a little light
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/05/18/opinion/covid-19-vaccine-hesitancy.html
Son of Perdition - 40 subscribers
The Phoenix Project
https://t.me/sonofperdition
For business inquiries: [email protected]
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