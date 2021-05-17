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Aliens will be Nice to us, Right?
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32 views • May 17, 2021
We don't know what they will do or how they will act but hey let's talk about it anyway. Here are all the books I mention in this Podcast.
One Second After Audible by William R. Forstchen
https://amzn.to/33HWNME
Columbus Day: Expeditionary Force, Book 1 by Craig Alanson
https://amzn.to/2QixVs4
Earth Abides by George R. Stewart
https://amzn.to/3w3S7x8
The World Ends in Hickory Hollow by Ardath Mayhar
https://amzn.to/3uKrigS
All these books are Audiobooks from Audible, GET 2 FREE, Click the link below
https://amzn.to/3on7zSp
The Cure for Cancer I mentioned
https://youtu.be/1ylTpUxbdBI
Most, well All of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement.
One Second After Audible by William R. Forstchen
https://amzn.to/33HWNME
Columbus Day: Expeditionary Force, Book 1 by Craig Alanson
https://amzn.to/2QixVs4
Earth Abides by George R. Stewart
https://amzn.to/3w3S7x8
The World Ends in Hickory Hollow by Ardath Mayhar
https://amzn.to/3uKrigS
All these books are Audiobooks from Audible, GET 2 FREE, Click the link below
https://amzn.to/3on7zSp
The Cure for Cancer I mentioned
https://youtu.be/1ylTpUxbdBI
Most, well All of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement.
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