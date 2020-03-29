Operation Georgia Guidestones ~ Mad Men At Work ~ A Documentary.

👉 *Their are a few sources I wouldn't normally use but needed to in this case to share the soundbites for you to hear them with your own ears. I'm not a fan of the words "global" or "planet". Biblical cosmology says we live on a fixed non-rotating plane and so do my own eyes. I don't believe we are overpopulated and have seen much vacant land when flying over the US alone. I wanted to get this video out to you quickly, so please excuse any issues with editing. This all takes much time and I do this so others can get the truth like I did. Love you all. Just trying to help wake up as many as I can, while I can. Please do the same! Time is short! Jesus Saves! Follow Him!*