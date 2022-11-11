JESUS ALREADY SENT HIS TWO WITNESSES, but the World ignored them for 150 years! THE NEW REVELATION

This is a short presentation of the New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer, received by inner Word from the Lord Jesus Christ between 1840 and 1877, with a summary of its extraordinary content (countless natural and spiritual disclosures, prophecies [1], [2]) and a special highlighting of its great link with the Bible. On 10,000 pages, the New Revelation contains all that can be found in the Gospels, and much more, giving a strong confirmation of the entire Bible, adding to that a great amount of clarifications, explanations and developments. A gradual revelation of the mysteries of the prophetic language used in the Old Testament and in the Revelation of John is also offered, thus offering an extraordinary moral, intellectual and spiritual consistency to the Scriptures and answering to many of the key claims that have been used during the last couple of centuries against the veracity and validity of the Bible as a holy, divinely inspired book. On the other hand, the link back, or the predictions of this great teachings from God before the Second Coming are also to be found in the Old Testament and the Revelation of John. Some hints to all these are given in the presentation, but much more can be found in the studies [3], [4] and Kurt Eggelstein's book [2]....

This recording contains also some personal references to the way some Christians and their pastors have received the New Revelation, their arguments and possibly underlying motives, which seem to resemble to those that the Jews and their religious authorities addressed to the Lord Himself, 2000 years ago...

Ref:

# NEW REVELATION WEBSITE www.the-new-revelation.weebly.com

# Books of the New Revelation: https://archive.org/details/BeyondTheThreshold

# FB Page: Messengers of the New Revelation https://www.facebook.com/NewRevelationofJesus/?ref=bookmarks

# Thematic Brochures and Studies on The New Revelation: https://archive.org/details/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/mode/2up

# WHAT CAN BE FOUND IN THE NEW REVELATION https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/WhatCanBeFoundInTheNewRevelation.pdf

- Concerning some of the discussed topics:

[1] REVELATIONS CONCERNING THE EVENTS PRECEDING THE SECOND COMING OF THE LORD, THE SECOND COMING AND THE MILLENIUM (excerpts) https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/NrStudy-SecondComingRelatedEvents.pdf

[2] The Prophet J. Lorber Predicts Coming Catastrophies and the True Christianity http://j-lorber.de/kee/0-eggen.htm

[3] A PROOF THAT THE NEW REVELATION COMES FROM GOD ACCORDING TO THE CHRISTIAN SCRIPTURES https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/A_proof_that_the_NR_comes_from_God.pdfhttps://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/A_proof_that_the_NR_comes_from_God.pdfhttps://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/A_proof_that_the_NR_comes_from_God.pdf

[4] THE STRONG CONNECTION BETWEEN THE BIBLE AND THE NEW REVELATION https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/BibleNrStudy-AboutThe2WitnessesOfRevelationfinal-converted.pdf

[6] About INSTITUTIONALIZED RELIGION and GOD’S WILL: https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20%20INSTITUTIONALIZED%20RELIGION%20AND%20GOD%2527S%20WILL%20-%20ed%201.pdf

[7] Christianity Unveiled: Explanations concerning THE OLD TESTAMENT https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20CHRISTIANITY%20UNVEILED%20-%20Old%20Testament%20-%20ed%201.pdf

[8] Christianity Unveiled: Explanations concerning THE NEW TESTAMENT https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure-NewRevelation-ChristianityUnveiled-NewTestament-Ed1.pdf