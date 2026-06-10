Testify to yourself daily!

What is "normal" for your body? What are you telling yourself? Do you know the power that got on the inside of you? If you know that the LIGHT has gotten on the inside of you then you need to be talking like the LIGHT would be talking to you. That is the voice of Yahshua that is telling you that you were made new and not the old un-regenerated self that you were before you were rescued by Yahshua. Now you are the light as Yahshua is the Light (John 8:12; Matthew 5:14-16). If you don’t know who you are in Yahshua then you cannot take your dominion over your own life. The Truth makes you bold!