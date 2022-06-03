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U.S. Government Crime & Cover Up Took Place 26 Years Ago, Still No Justice
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116 views • June 03, 2022
U.S. Government Crime & Cover Up Took Place 26 Years Ago, Still No Justice
Re: TWA Flight 800
800 to Paris, France, which exploded on July 17, 1996 just 12 minutes after takeoff from JFK International Airport, killing all 230 people on board. The special features six former members of the official crash investigation breaking their silence to refute the officially proposed cause of the jetliner’s demise and reveal how the investigation was systematically undermined. The documentary features interviews with key members of the original TWA 800 Investigation team, including Senior Accident Investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board (Ret.), Hank Hughes (Ret.), Chief Accident Investigator for TWA (Ret.), Bob Young, and Air Line Pilot Association Representative/Investigator James Speer.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Re: TWA Flight 800
800 to Paris, France, which exploded on July 17, 1996 just 12 minutes after takeoff from JFK International Airport, killing all 230 people on board. The special features six former members of the official crash investigation breaking their silence to refute the officially proposed cause of the jetliner’s demise and reveal how the investigation was systematically undermined. The documentary features interviews with key members of the original TWA 800 Investigation team, including Senior Accident Investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board (Ret.), Hank Hughes (Ret.), Chief Accident Investigator for TWA (Ret.), Bob Young, and Air Line Pilot Association Representative/Investigator James Speer.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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