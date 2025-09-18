Stuck on a Spitfire’s Tail: Margaret Horton’s Wild Ride

The Supermarine Spitfire has a colorful history, but one of its most interesting has to be the tale of Margaret Horton’s wild ride. On Valentine’s Day in 1945, Margaret was at the center of an amazing incident that almost certainly should have ended in tragedy, but no one could’ve predicted what happened next. To learn more about the Spitfire, please visit www.libraero.com.





