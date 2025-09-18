BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Stuck on a Spitfire’s Tail: Margaret Horton’s Wild Ride
Libraero
Libraero
59 views • 2 days ago

The Supermarine Spitfire has a colorful history, but one of its most interesting has to be the tale of Margaret Horton’s wild ride. On Valentine’s Day in 1945, Margaret was at the center of an amazing incident that almost certainly should have ended in tragedy, but no one could’ve predicted what happened next. To learn more about the Spitfire, please visit www.libraero.com.


#militaryaviationhistory #spitfire #aviationhistory

Relevant Links:

Libraero.com: https://www.libraero.com

Supermarine Spitfire: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=99


Narrator:

Ren (Libraerian at Libraero.com)


Libraero is an online aviation and aerospace history encyclopedia and museum. In addition to our catalog of historic aviation subjects, we present aviation documentary videos with interesting aerospace and aircraft themes. If you're interested in aviation and aerospace history, you can reach us at:


On the web: https://www.libraero.com

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Libraero

For inquiries, please contact us by email at: [email protected]

militaryhistorydocumentaryaviation
Chapters

00:00Intro

00:20WAAF Margaret Horton

01:10Tail Sitter

01:40Caught on Spitfire

01:55Aircraft Control Issues

02:10Pilot landed safely

02:30Learn more about the Spitfire

