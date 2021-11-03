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054 Apocalyptic Conspiracy -- What's Up Prof? -- Walter Veith -- WUP 54
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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44 views • November 03, 2021
In Episode 54 we discuss the growing movement around the world to discredit anyone and everything that disagrees with the mainstream as a conspiracy, even the Bible. We also look at the 1700 year celebration of Sunday laws and the rekindling of Sunday movements around the world. The Bible warns that morality will be eliminated just before Jesus returns, is this prevalent today?

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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY

Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - No 'secret agenda' about The Great Reset
https://youtu.be/nL1HuTYcoC4

CNN YouTube Channel - These Trump supporters are convinced he will be president again on March 4
https://youtu.be/VsKY_C9Ygp4

PMOBarbados YouTube Channel – Closed on Sunday
https://youtu.be/6gARP0bhGg4

verdi Handel YouTube Channel - Jubiläumsveranstaltung 1700 Jahre freier Sonntag
https://youtu.be/0k44khW9FM0

kda - Kirchlicher Dienst in der Arbeitswelt, Bayern YouTube Channel - 1.700 Jahre freier Sonntag

Secretariat COMECE YouTube Channel - The importance of Sunday as the common weekly day of rest
https://youtu.be/ymsxnkQXfOE

CBN News YouTube Channel - Cameras Everywhere: America's Expanding 'Surveillance Society' Raises Privacy Concerns
https://youtu.be/HGJIWsE4oAA

https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle...

https://www.theblaze.com/news/gay-pol...

https://go.newsfusion.com//world-news...

https://www.reuters.com/article/healt...

https://newsday.co.tt/2021/02/27/lets...

https://www.bluemountaineagle.com/lif...

http://allianz-fuer-den-freien-sonnta...

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/...

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/...

https://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/...

https://www.larazon.es/economia/20210...

#Walter, #Veith,#WalterVeith, #Apocalypse, #SundayLaw, #Sabbath, #Conspiracy
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven helltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truthheart feelsin pain suffering
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