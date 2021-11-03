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054 Apocalyptic Conspiracy -- What's Up Prof? -- Walter Veith -- WUP 54
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44 views • November 03, 2021
In Episode 54 we discuss the growing movement around the world to discredit anyone and everything that disagrees with the mainstream as a conspiracy, even the Bible. We also look at the 1700 year celebration of Sunday laws and the rekindling of Sunday movements around the world. The Bible warns that morality will be eliminated just before Jesus returns, is this prevalent today?
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - No 'secret agenda' about The Great Reset
https://youtu.be/nL1HuTYcoC4
CNN YouTube Channel - These Trump supporters are convinced he will be president again on March 4
https://youtu.be/VsKY_C9Ygp4
PMOBarbados YouTube Channel – Closed on Sunday
https://youtu.be/6gARP0bhGg4
verdi Handel YouTube Channel - Jubiläumsveranstaltung 1700 Jahre freier Sonntag
https://youtu.be/0k44khW9FM0
kda - Kirchlicher Dienst in der Arbeitswelt, Bayern YouTube Channel - 1.700 Jahre freier Sonntag
Secretariat COMECE YouTube Channel - The importance of Sunday as the common weekly day of rest
https://youtu.be/ymsxnkQXfOE
CBN News YouTube Channel - Cameras Everywhere: America's Expanding 'Surveillance Society' Raises Privacy Concerns
https://youtu.be/HGJIWsE4oAA
https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle...
https://www.theblaze.com/news/gay-pol...
https://go.newsfusion.com//world-news...
https://www.reuters.com/article/healt...
https://newsday.co.tt/2021/02/27/lets...
https://www.bluemountaineagle.com/lif...
http://allianz-fuer-den-freien-sonnta...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/...
https://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/...
https://www.larazon.es/economia/20210...
#Walter, #Veith,#WalterVeith, #Apocalypse, #SundayLaw, #Sabbath, #Conspiracy
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Audio Available below:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica
Alternative channels home pages:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adaf...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - No 'secret agenda' about The Great Reset
https://youtu.be/nL1HuTYcoC4
CNN YouTube Channel - These Trump supporters are convinced he will be president again on March 4
https://youtu.be/VsKY_C9Ygp4
PMOBarbados YouTube Channel – Closed on Sunday
https://youtu.be/6gARP0bhGg4
verdi Handel YouTube Channel - Jubiläumsveranstaltung 1700 Jahre freier Sonntag
https://youtu.be/0k44khW9FM0
kda - Kirchlicher Dienst in der Arbeitswelt, Bayern YouTube Channel - 1.700 Jahre freier Sonntag
Secretariat COMECE YouTube Channel - The importance of Sunday as the common weekly day of rest
https://youtu.be/ymsxnkQXfOE
CBN News YouTube Channel - Cameras Everywhere: America's Expanding 'Surveillance Society' Raises Privacy Concerns
https://youtu.be/HGJIWsE4oAA
https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle...
https://www.theblaze.com/news/gay-pol...
https://go.newsfusion.com//world-news...
https://www.reuters.com/article/healt...
https://newsday.co.tt/2021/02/27/lets...
https://www.bluemountaineagle.com/lif...
http://allianz-fuer-den-freien-sonnta...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/...
https://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/...
https://www.larazon.es/economia/20210...
#Walter, #Veith,#WalterVeith, #Apocalypse, #SundayLaw, #Sabbath, #Conspiracy
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