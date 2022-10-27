PUTIN - War in Ukraine is Western Plan to Secure World Domination. - Speech clip today, 102722

I'm sharing this video from Guardian News on YouTube, partial description below. There isn't much choice.
Vladimir Putin said the war in Ukraine was incited by 'the west' in an effort to secure global domination. Speaking in Moscow at a conference of international policy experts, Putin accused the US and its allies of trying to dictate their terms to other nations in a 'dangerous and bloody' domination game.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.