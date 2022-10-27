PUTIN - War in Ukraine is Western Plan to Secure World Domination. - Speech clip today, 102722

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I'm sharing this video from Guardian News on YouTube, partial description below. There isn't much choice.
Vladimir Putin said the war in Ukraine was incited by 'the west' in an effort to secure global domination. Speaking in Moscow at a conference of international policy experts, Putin accused the US and its allies of trying to dictate their terms to other nations in a 'dangerous and bloody' domination game.