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One Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen And Pay Attention To.
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2489 views • April 07, 2021
A former police officer speaks from his heart and tells all cops, all police officers and all people in law enforcement what needs to change in their hearts and minds for America to survive and for their own survival.
This video does not talk about the U.S. Constitution and the oath that police officers take to the U.S. Constitution but it should have talked about this very important factor and how law enforcement always at all times need to keep their oaths by following the U.S. Constitution instead of violating their oath and the law by following some illegal order from some law breaking official.
Please share this video so other people in law enforcement have a chance to consider their ways and what position they want to take, for the people or for evil orders.
Link to website - https://tier1citizen.com
This video does not talk about the U.S. Constitution and the oath that police officers take to the U.S. Constitution but it should have talked about this very important factor and how law enforcement always at all times need to keep their oaths by following the U.S. Constitution instead of violating their oath and the law by following some illegal order from some law breaking official.
Please share this video so other people in law enforcement have a chance to consider their ways and what position they want to take, for the people or for evil orders.
Link to website - https://tier1citizen.com
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