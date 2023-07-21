Create New Account
World's first hybrid (batteries_gas) flying Car - ASKA A5 (Field Testing)
The Willow
ASKA™ A5 is the world’s first hybrid (battery/gas) flying car capable of Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) from helipads and Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) from runways.

Max flight range 250 miles.

Airspeed up to 150mph

Six independent motor systems for flight Ballistic parachute 4 seater (1 pilot and 3 passengers)

ASKA is hybrid with batteries and a range extender engine that charges the batteries in-flight. Uses premium gasoline available from today’s gas stations

electricflying carwold first

