King of kings broadcasts - part 2 of 10

Part 2 "The Ultimate Contest: Man vs. YHWH" with guest Jackie in our revisiting the California fires to show how wrath had gone into high gear as YHWH tries to awaken the world to His increasing call to reforms (before His wrath should grow even more deadly in the Covid era soon thereafter, as such impenitence always dictates)

This series was originally recorded in the spring of 2019, and is purposed as inspiration for those who are yearning to be more aware of how we are all to be dedicated representatives of YHWH's kingdom, no longer trying to serve two masters with the world.

Blessings to all who diligently seek His righteousness as to become their own.



