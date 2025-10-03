Red October: Military Panel on Tribunals, Arrests & Domestic War

John Michael Chambers convenes a team of retired military and intelligence experts to dissect the escalating situation as of September 30th, 2025. The panel, featuring Colonel Chuck Sellers, Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bossi, Navy SEAL Michael Jacob, Army veteran Derrick Johnson, and Canadian fighter Brad, delivers a stark assessment of what they believe is a coordinated military operation unfolding behind the scenes.





The discussion cuts through the noise to analyze:





The Indictment of James Comey: Is this the first domino to fall in a series of major arrests? The panel debates if this is public theater for a process already completed in military tribunals.





Christianity Under Attack: The experts explore the systemic persecution of Christians globally and why they believe it is a central tenet of the deep state's plan.





Domestic Military Deployment: With troops on the streets, tanks in Oregon, and fences around the White House, the panel explains why this is a lawful "show of force" and what it signals for October and November.





The Convening of 800 Generals: An in-depth look at what President Trump's meeting with top military leadership truly meant, described as a "chewing out" that has the corrupt among them "terrified."





The Geopolitical Shuffle: Analysis of President Trump's confrontational UN speech, the capitulation of European leaders, and the final reckoning with Netanyahu and Israel, whom the panel identifies as a key adversary.





