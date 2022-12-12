Social Gun Control - It's a Real Thing and It's Happening Now!

What happens when large companies want to change society? They make policies that could infringe on your rights. Today I am joined by the Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and we talk about his office putting large companies on notice that their actions have consequences.





Join Me Today to Discuss:

•Censorship by Big Tech

•UPS and FedEx Tracking Firearm Shipments

•Credit Card Tracking of Firearms





Resources for today's show:





