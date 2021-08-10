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DR STEPHEN WRIGHT DIED AFTER HAVING THE AZ VACCINE, I SPEAK TO HIS WIFE CHARLOTTE (MIRRORED)
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1173 views • August 10, 2021
DR STEPHEN WRIGHT DIED AFTER HAVING THE AZ VACCINE, I SPEAK TO HIS WIFE CHARLOTTE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Fearless Nation at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W3q1mQqim4z8/
Good morning Anna
I wanted to reach out to you and tell you our Stephens story.
Dr Stephen Wright died of sinus cerebral venous thrombosis and thrombotic thrombocytopenia on January 26th 2021 aged just 32, leaving behind his wife, Charlotte (my sister in law) and their 2 boys, Izaac 7 and Elijah 1.
Our family and some senior professionals (including thrombosis & neurologist experts) believe that Stephen could not only be the first in the UK but maybe first in the world, to have died (this way) from the Astra Zeneca vaccine.
Stephen was an amazing, funny, smart, kind, warm and loving person. This is evident from the hundreds of people who knew him, even some of those only on virtual platforms.
Stephen was a Dr within the NHS, he worked in CAMHS helping children and families and was due to start at Great Ormond Street Hospital which he would work at alongside CAMHS. His new role was working as a Senior Clinical Psychologist in the Neurodisability Service helping young people with complex Autism. His loss is felt by all in his field.
When alive Stephen joined the organ donation list at least 6 times, and he was able to fulfil his wish giving double lungs to a man in his 30's and an exceptionally rare gift of a heart to a teenage boy.
His wonderful wife Charlotte wanted to share Stephens final journey in the hope of spreading awareness https://youtu.be/8MpEx43ESZo
This video has been shared in the hope it will reach families affected by a covid vaccination so that they can come together and form a support group. We do not want to create an anti-vac group but more of a “VAC-Aware” supportive community in the hope that together we can get some answers from the MHRA and help others to be aware of both the positives and negatives of vaccinations 'The Wright Way'
Healthy questions and open discussions are a really important part of informed consent (i am all about making informed decisions). Everyone is totally entitled to their opinions (and we’ve all had a very different, personal journey this last year) and so naturally it will divid most. However if we cannot have these open discussions and are hiding information/ not sharing or just being plain mean, people can not make an informed decision.
Stephen was not informed properly, he whole hearted believed in the industry which ultimately failed him and for that we can only speak our truth
Thank you
Hannah
Source: Anna Brees
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Fearless Nation at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W3q1mQqim4z8/
Good morning Anna
I wanted to reach out to you and tell you our Stephens story.
Dr Stephen Wright died of sinus cerebral venous thrombosis and thrombotic thrombocytopenia on January 26th 2021 aged just 32, leaving behind his wife, Charlotte (my sister in law) and their 2 boys, Izaac 7 and Elijah 1.
Our family and some senior professionals (including thrombosis & neurologist experts) believe that Stephen could not only be the first in the UK but maybe first in the world, to have died (this way) from the Astra Zeneca vaccine.
Stephen was an amazing, funny, smart, kind, warm and loving person. This is evident from the hundreds of people who knew him, even some of those only on virtual platforms.
Stephen was a Dr within the NHS, he worked in CAMHS helping children and families and was due to start at Great Ormond Street Hospital which he would work at alongside CAMHS. His new role was working as a Senior Clinical Psychologist in the Neurodisability Service helping young people with complex Autism. His loss is felt by all in his field.
When alive Stephen joined the organ donation list at least 6 times, and he was able to fulfil his wish giving double lungs to a man in his 30's and an exceptionally rare gift of a heart to a teenage boy.
His wonderful wife Charlotte wanted to share Stephens final journey in the hope of spreading awareness https://youtu.be/8MpEx43ESZo
This video has been shared in the hope it will reach families affected by a covid vaccination so that they can come together and form a support group. We do not want to create an anti-vac group but more of a “VAC-Aware” supportive community in the hope that together we can get some answers from the MHRA and help others to be aware of both the positives and negatives of vaccinations 'The Wright Way'
Healthy questions and open discussions are a really important part of informed consent (i am all about making informed decisions). Everyone is totally entitled to their opinions (and we’ve all had a very different, personal journey this last year) and so naturally it will divid most. However if we cannot have these open discussions and are hiding information/ not sharing or just being plain mean, people can not make an informed decision.
Stephen was not informed properly, he whole hearted believed in the industry which ultimately failed him and for that we can only speak our truth
Thank you
Hannah
Source: Anna Brees
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