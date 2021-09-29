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The Star-Spangled Banner/ Our National Anthem Always singer Sherri Lynn, Hockey Game,
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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30 views • September 29, 2021
Sherri Lynn singing the National Anthem! I have done this so many times but I Love the Feeling Jesus gives me every time I sing this song for our country! If you don't Love America and respect Gods Laws, Law and Order, Freedom of Speech, Gun Rights, Our Constitution, Bill of Rights, Support our Military then get out of our Country! I Love Jesus, America and Humanity!

The Star-Spangled Banner - Wikipedia
[Search domain en.wikipedia.org] https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › The_Star-Spangled_Banner
"The Star-Spangled Banner" is the national anthem of the United States. The lyrics come from the "Defense of Fort M'Henry", a poem written on September 14, 1814, by 35-year-old lawyer and amateur poet Francis Scott Key after witnessing the bombardment of Fort McHenry by British ships of the Royal Navy in Baltimore Harbor during the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812.

God Bless,
Sherri Lynn
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floridanational anthemsinger sherri lynn
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