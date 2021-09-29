The Star-Spangled Banner/ Our National Anthem Always singer Sherri Lynn, Hockey Game,

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The Star-Spangled Banner - Wikipedia
[Search domain en.wikipedia.org] https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › The_Star-Spangled_Banner
"The Star-Spangled Banner" is the national anthem of the United States. The lyrics come from the "Defense of Fort M'Henry", a poem written on September 14, 1814, by 35-year-old lawyer and amateur poet Francis Scott Key after witnessing the bombardment of Fort McHenry by British ships of the Royal Navy in Baltimore Harbor during the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812.
God Bless,
Sherri Lynn