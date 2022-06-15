The Great Reset | X-Files Season 10 (2016) Prophecies "The Great Reset" Agenda

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Read the Patents That Proven Their Plan At:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-great-reset-explained/
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Hyper-Inflation Today with https://bh-pm.com/
Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda
Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102