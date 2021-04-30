© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Agartha and the mysteries under the surface of the Earth - channelling Aug 06 2020
Follow
0
Share
Report
180 views • April 30, 2021
Agartha and the mysteries under the surface of the Earth... explained by two fleet commanders from the military orbital station of the Galactic Federation of Worlds, Thoran from the Pleiades and Valnek from the constellation Eridan.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.