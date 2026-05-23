Thousands of Iranian patriots converge on Tehran's Enghelab Square to voice their firm support for the government and armed forces. (last night)



🚩 ResistanceTrench

Adding, from this morning:

Iran and the US are in the final stages of working on a memorandum, said the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei.



Currently, negotiators are discussing issues of ending the war and the American naval blockade, as well as issues related to unfreezing Iranian assets, said the Iranian diplomat.



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also reported progress on Iran and suggested that there might be news in the coming days.

Adding more on negotiations:

Pakistan Army Chief Munir meets Iranian leadership in Tehran



➡️Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir visited Tehran for meetings with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Qalibaf and President Masoud Pezeshkian — a visit clearly linked to Pakistan's ongoing role as the primary mediator in US-Iran negotiations.



🇮🇷 Qalibaf's messaging was blunt and threefold:



➡️Iran's negotiating position is non-negotiable on sovereignty:



"We do not deviate from the rights of our nation, especially with a party that has no honesty and cannot be trusted."

➡️He pointedly noted the sequencing problem:



Iran was already negotiating when the US launched the war, and was observing a ceasefire when the US unilaterally imposed the naval blockade — making Washington's current demand to "negotiate to end it" a bad-faith framing.



➡️And on the military dimension, he delivered a direct warning:



Iranian armed forces have used the ceasefire period to rebuild and rearm, and any US resumption of hostilities would produce a "more forceful and bitter" response than February 28.



🇵🇰 Munir's response was notably warm and politically significant:



He explicitly said he was "glad Iran is governed by intelligent people with high insight" — a pointed compliment that, coming from the man who effectively runs Pakistan's state, carries weight. His framing — "soldiers speak in black and white, not gray tones" — was itself a signal that this was a frank exchange, not diplomatic boilerplate.



🐻Munir is there to take Iran's actual red lines back to the table. Qalibaf's remarks about the naval blockade being a ceasefire violation are Iran's formal position being delivered directly to the mediator — the uranium custody fight is only part of the picture; the blockade is the other structural obstacle Iran is insisting gets addressed. Iran has won the "war" - and now the terms of US retreat from its illegal terror campaign are being defined. @DD Geopolitics

And, Latest:

NEW: Pakistan’s Field Marshal Assim Muneer has left Tehran



No breakthrough was reached.



Iran submitted one final response to the U.S. proposal, and if it is rejected, hostilities will likely resume.



@Middle_East_Spectator





