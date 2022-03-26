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Shady Ukraine ~We Won't Get Fooled Again~
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20 views • March 26, 2022
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I Don't Do This Often These Days...
But I Was Inspired by A Soul Like a Screaming Eagle...
And I Was Brought Up to Respect a Thinking Mind.
Being Woke is Not The Same as Being Awakened...
It is Rare These Days to Find Another Like Soul...
And I Have Learned to Appreciate a Good Find.
I Don't Do This Often These Days...
But I Was Inspired by A Soul Like a Screaming Eagle...
And I Was Brought Up to Respect a Thinking Mind.
Being Woke is Not The Same as Being Awakened...
It is Rare These Days to Find Another Like Soul...
And I Have Learned to Appreciate a Good Find.
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