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Why Now? The Laptop From Hell is NOT Fake!
Renegade Media
Renegade Media
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20 views • March 23, 2022
Hunter Biden's laptop, according to the NY Times is now said to NOT be Russian disinformation. Of course the rest of us knew that more than a year ago. So why now? What's the real reason this has once again come to the forefront?

What's the deal with high gas prices?

With 400,000 people expected to invade our southern border in April, what's the plan to stop it?

What about inflation? How will we continue to afford our life style in the near future?

Oh, and have you seen the new report on the machines in Colorado? Could this be the straw that breaks it all open?

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electionimmigrationinflationlaptop from hell
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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