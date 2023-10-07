Self-induced Censorship

A last farewell?

Well, in prayer we hope not, but as today's message explains, unless our channels should show at least a little reasonable growth (compared to the politically-blinded hopefuls and their huge numbers) especially after all our videos over so many years on two channels, perhaps its time to rethink our efforts, maybe even somewhat as is suggested in Matthew 22:9 and Luke 14:23, and go out unto the "highways and hedges", offering our meal of hope to the poor and less fortunate people who do not have those more leisurely accessible internet luxuries. There are MANY folks out there who are unable to use or even know how to navigate around all the big tech anti-biblical censorship walls. And their meek and humble voices count a great deal to YHWH when they give Him their all, often more than the well to do who are often like the rich young ruler of Matthew 19:16-23 who walked away from the Savior "sorrowful for he had great possessions."!

We're finding year after year, that its most often the lowly and downtrodden who seem to be the most hungry for the reassurance of the old fashioned sharing of biblical hope anyway, especially as this world gets tougher on them.



So with such a small percentage of interest in biblical law found with those who are more comfortable sharing their lofty political heroes on line (where in such times the net should be absolutely overwhelmed by those sharing the opposite, and a greater hope of our Savior's non-political rescue instructions), we simply had to face the fact that we're doing much more good in recent times when we spend our limited but tireless energies off line, working with both our various local folks and those worldwide teams who are grateful for their being fed the richer truths and thereby keep in touch.

We invite all like minded believers to message us who would also want to grow their own communities' hearts and minds in more seriously wanting YHWH's laws back in place in our world, thus also fulfilling Isaiah 2:2,3, and more quickly bringing this madness to a peaceful end, btw !.

So as the number of humanist-solution controlled ops celebrity voices are spreading like multiplying cockroaches everywhere on line now, cluttering the netwaves with politics like never before, we are expecting to quietly slip away (to some yet unknown degree) to instead excitedly take better advantage of those less fortunate but fast growing anxious folks, plus those rare few of you reading this who may have been following us who are also slipping out of the narrative circus tent to meet us in the real world. Feel free to join us "on the outside" as we all jointly await that circus tent's soon collapse. 😁

Blessings to all who seek and trust in Him!

In YHWH's law of love that was cast in stone for our own protection,

-dwaine

Keep in touch 🤗

Chat, share, or even let us help you get powerful hard copies into your hands to boost your own street ministry, because we're finding that people are hungrier than ever for the hopeful truth of a REAL rescue like what the Bible's governance offers!

Millions now know that the net is pretty much all fear porn and worthless man-centered, churchianity-compromised false solution narratives now.

We're looking forward to sharing our hopes with you! 🤗

[email protected]

Biblical Correctness Ministries

P.O. Box 26,

New Kensington, Penna, 15068



