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Update 2-9-2022 Tricia Lindsay's speech in N.Y. City. Preamble to Constitution, Declaration of Independence.
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31 views • February 10, 2022
Tricia Lindsay's speech, a reading of the Preamble to the Constitution, and part of the Declaration of Independence
Tricia Lindsay's speech
https://odysee.com/@revolutioninthestreets:7/tricia-lindsay-most-powerful-speech-of:6
Sovereign Definition:
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/sovereign
Preamble to the Constitution:
https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/preamble/
Declaration of Independence:
https://declaration.fas.harvard.edu/resources/text
Tricia Lindsay's speech
https://odysee.com/@revolutioninthestreets:7/tricia-lindsay-most-powerful-speech-of:6
Sovereign Definition:
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/sovereign
Preamble to the Constitution:
https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/preamble/
Declaration of Independence:
https://declaration.fas.harvard.edu/resources/text
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