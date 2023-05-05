Create New Account
Trumps Cabinet 2025
America Organized
Published 16 hours ago

Our considered selection for people to be placed in various positions in Trump's cabinet if he were to win the 2024 Presidential election. This is a short list based on our knowledge and familiarity with those selected.

If you have any comments or selections of your own, please put them in the comments section or write to us at [email protected]

Also consider sharing this video with those mentioned in the video and all others who might be interested.

president trumproger stoneron paulrand paultom fittonben carsonsteve bannonlaura loomerjudge andrew napolitanorfk jrlarry elderallen westcatherine austin fittsjudy mikovitsgeneral michael flynndr simone goldalfie oakesscott ritterdr peter mcculloughstacey washington

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
