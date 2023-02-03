Create New Account
Restraining The Beast, Russia Ukraine Spiritual War
Saved and Loved
Published 15 days ago |
Recently, Germany sent its leopard tanks to Ukraine. The leopard tanks symbolize the fourth beast coming together to battle against Russia as its restrainer. If Russia loses this battle, the beast will come into its full power and authority soon after. If Russia continues to restrain the beast, the world will have more time before the antichrist is revealed and Christ's return to defeat Satan once and for all. The end times spiritual battle is taking place right now.


