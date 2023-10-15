Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Soviet Prisoner (1997, PC)
channel image
FuerstBitmarck
3 Subscribers
9 views
Published Yesterday

Soviet Prisoner is a first-person shooter developed and published by Dutch company Software Perfectie Nederland. The game was made with the Pie in the Sky Software engine and released as a shareware game. This video shows footage from the shareware version.

You take the role of Klaus von Steinfeld, a lieutenant in the German sixth armee. You have been captured by Soviet forces in the Battle of Stalingrad and brought to a prison in West-Siberia. Now you need to escape from here.

Keywords
first-person shootersharewaresoftware perfectie nederland

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket